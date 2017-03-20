Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Insider Peter Macphail Sells 32,341 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) insider Peter Macphail sold 32,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$342,814.60.

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,839 shares. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3.21 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.48.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company owns and operates the Young-Davidson mine in Canada. In addition, the Company owns the AgiDagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects in Turkey, the Lynn Lake gold project in Canada and the Esperanza gold project in Mexico.

