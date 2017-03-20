Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

AIMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded up 0.80% on Monday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,580 shares. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The stock’s market cap is $958.26 million.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 76,675 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,904,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 418,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 85,589 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

