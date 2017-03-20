Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NDAQ:ADAP) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NDAQ:ADAP) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 159,427 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock’s market capitalization is $331.32 million.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC –

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its T-cell receptor (TCR) platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets in the form of peptides, which are short sequences of amino acids, find and genetically engineer TCRs, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

