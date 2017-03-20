Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded down 3.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 191,485 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $324.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 20.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 120,724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its T-cell receptor (TCR) platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets in the form of peptides, which are short sequences of amino acids, find and genetically engineer TCRs, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

