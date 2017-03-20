Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Christopher Conlon Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) insider Christopher Conlon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Conlon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Conlon sold 7,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 204,219 shares of the stock traded hands. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business earned $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 122.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 152,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 163,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 655,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 141,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 1,912,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

