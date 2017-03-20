Acacia Communications’ (ACIA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in a research note published on Friday.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Acacia Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.99 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.43.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) traded down 2.33% on Friday, reaching $53.74. 891,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $128.73.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,829,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 77,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $4,741,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,242.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Commonwealth Venture GP Partners IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $330,419,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 826,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,052,000 after buying an additional 489,703 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth $50,990,000. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,129,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc is a provider of coherent interconnect products for communications networks relied upon by cloud infrastructure operators and content and communications service providers. The Company’s product family includes AC100-MSA, AC100-CFP, CFP2-ACO and AC400 Flex. Its AC100-MSA product family includes AC100-G, AC100-S and AC100-C.

