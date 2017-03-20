AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services. AAC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Shares of AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) traded down 1.86% on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,385 shares. AAC Holdings has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $199.47 million.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. AAC Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAC Holdings will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in AAC Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

