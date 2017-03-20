139,701,057 Shares in HP Inc (HPQ) Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,701,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,164,000. HP makes up approximately 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 8.25% of HP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 48,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of HP by 68.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 59.3% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,413,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after buying an additional 110,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 0.541% on Monday, hitting $17.655. 3,141,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.043 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. HP Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. HP’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Your IP Address:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of HP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of HP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 113,582 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,979,734.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,420.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.