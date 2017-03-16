Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 55,933,403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 18,114,432 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $199,258,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.83 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 95.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 141.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

