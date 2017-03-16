El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) opened at 11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a PE ratio of 23.62. El Pollo LoCo Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo Holdings had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 1,171.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc is a restaurant concept that offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken. The Company operates in the limited service restaurant segment. The Company’s activities are conducted through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc (EPL), which develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco.

