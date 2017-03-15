Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 403.10 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $352.96 and a 12 month high of $506.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.71 per share, with a total value of $159,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

