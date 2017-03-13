Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ONVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.45.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded up 0.0206% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.9106. 119,814 shares of the stock traded hands. Organovo Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business earned $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Organovo Holdings had a negative net margin of 911.80% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 248.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organovo Holdings news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,750. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings by 60.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings by 142.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings Company Profile

