American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $21.76 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOBC. Lake Street Capital lowered American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Forward View set a $25.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) opened at 19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.06 million. American Outdoor Brands Corp had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/13/american-outdoor-brands-corp-aobc-lowered-to-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

In other American Outdoor Brands Corp news, insider P. James Debney purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,754,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Buchanan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,071.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,200. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Outdoor Brands Corp

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.