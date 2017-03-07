Shaoyang Shen Acquires 17,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Stock

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director Shaoyang Shen acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,150.00.

Shaoyang Shen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Shaoyang Shen acquired 15,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00.

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) opened at 12.25 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The firm’s market cap is $2.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.25.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

