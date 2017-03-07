Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$368.00” Price Target for Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Robert W. Baird set a $368.00 target price on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen and Company reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Global Equities Research reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $245.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 251.21 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $287.39. The firm’s market cap is $40.61 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post ($0.68) EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $532,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,521,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.61, for a total value of $228,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,138.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,196. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,711,950,000 after buying an additional 2,582,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,066,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,773,818,000 after buying an additional 1,137,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $94,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $66,541,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 578.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 281,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world.

