Insider Selling: Redknee Solutions Inc (RKN) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) insider Vishal Kothari sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Vishal Kothari sold 51,200 shares of Redknee Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$51,712.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Vishal Kothari sold 50,000 shares of Redknee Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Shares of Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) traded up 1.00% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 425,895 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $109.33 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Redknee Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

RKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Redknee Solutions from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Redknee Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their target price on Redknee Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.95 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Dundee Securities decreased their target price on Redknee Solutions from C$2.35 to C$1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.97.

Redknee Solutions Company Profile

Redknee Solutions Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions and services. The Company’s solutions include Redknee Communications Suite, including Revenue Management, fourth generation (4G) Monetization, Cloud Solutions, Marketing Solutions and Customer Experience, and Redknee Connected Suite, including Energy and Utilities, Internet of Things and Retail.

