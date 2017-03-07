GoPro Inc (GPRO) Director Anthony John Bates Sells 41,077 Shares

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $336,420.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony John Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Anthony John Bates sold 23,598 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $227,012.76.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Anthony John Bates sold 7,434 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $71,961.12.

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 2.58% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 3,673,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. GoPro Inc has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company earned $540.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.31 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.31 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $109,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 42.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 73.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 1,043.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc produces mountable and wearable cameras (capture devices) and accessories. The Company’s products are sold globally through retailers, wholesale distributors and on its Website. It enables people to capture compelling, immersive photo and video content of themselves in their day to day life, as well as participating in their favorite activities.

