Citigroup Inc Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) traded down 1.98% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. 184,234 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $690.86 million.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post ($5.94) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,518,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing oral, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C. The Company’s segment is the business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C.

