Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM has developed a platform to deliver an end-to-end service model to its clients to improve its long-term growth prospects and provides higher margin opportunities. The company further expects to extend its global footprint and strengthen its position in existing markets through both inorganic and organic growth across the industry verticals. The company has embarked on a Vision 2020 Plan that outlines its long-term vision for the next five years. ABM’s comprehensive, strategic and transformative initiatives are focused on driving sustainable profitability by effectively allocating resources to higher margin services and business verticals with a strong competitive edge. However, the company has underperformed the industry in the last three months due to macroeconomic concerns. The company is also likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post Brexit referendum.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a line rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) opened at 41.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.82. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

In related news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $76,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Mcclure sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $262,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,657 shares of company stock worth $1,802,426. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

