Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Receives GBX 217.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217.71 ($2.71).

A number of brokerages have commented on VEC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Friday. N+1 Singer cut their price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC from GBX 208 ($2.59) to GBX 202 ($2.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 252 ($3.14) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.80) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) opened at 144.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.94. The company’s market cap is GBX 829.29 million. Vectura Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 122.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 179.00.

Vectura Group PLC Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

