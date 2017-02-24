Whitman Howard restated their hold rating on shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 3,800 ($47.35) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.10) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Monday. S&P Global lifted their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,400 ($42.36) to GBX 3,750 ($46.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,900 ($48.59) to GBX 4,100 ($51.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 3,035 ($37.81) price objective on Unilever plc and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,677.73 ($45.82).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3767.00 on Monday. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,018.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,848.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 106.97 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,361.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,405.31.

“Unilever plc (ULVR) Given “Hold” Rating at Whitman Howard” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/unilever-plc-ulvr-given-hold-rating-at-whitman-howard.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 27.68 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.