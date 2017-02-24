Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has GBX 340 ($4.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 260 ($3.24).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 365 ($4.55) to GBX 375 ($4.67) and gave the stock a overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 307 ($3.83) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 300 ($3.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 257.45 ($3.21).

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 273.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.16. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 147.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 352.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.49 billion.

In related news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £450.34 ($561.10).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. Its activities include targeted exploration and appraisal, selective development projects and growing its West Africa oil production.

