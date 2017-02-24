Tristel Plc (TSTL) Plans GBX 1.40 Dividend

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) opened at 170.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 71.68 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.47. Tristel Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.11 and a 12-month high of GBX 182.66.

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of Tristel Plc from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($2.06) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Tristel Plc

Tristel Plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products. The Company’s technology is a chlorine dioxide formulation. The Company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare and Contamination Control. The Human Healthcare segment is engaged in the manufacture, development and sale of infection control and hygiene products, which include products that are used primarily for infection control in hospitals.

