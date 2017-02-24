S&P Global Raises Unilever plc (ULVR) Price Target to GBX 3,750

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) had its price objective raised by S&P Global from GBX 3,400 ($42.36) to GBX 3,750 ($46.72) in a report published on Monday morning. S&P Global currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.10) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 3,900 ($48.59) to GBX 4,100 ($51.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.87) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 3,035 ($37.81) price target on shares of Unilever plc and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,000 ($49.84) price target on shares of Unilever plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,677.73 ($45.82).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3765.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 106.93 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,361.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,405.31. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,018.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,848.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.68 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

