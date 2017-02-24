Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.85) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sinclair Pharma PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.20 ($0.71).

Shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH) opened at 31.75 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 157.79 million. Sinclair Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 26.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.56.

This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/sinclair-pharma-plc-sph-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt.html.

About Sinclair Pharma PLC

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Pharma PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Pharma PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.