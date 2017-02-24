Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Capita PLC (CPI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 514 ($6.40) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Capita PLC to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($12.71) to GBX 450 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Capita PLC from GBX 600 ($7.48) to GBX 500 ($6.23) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Capita PLC from GBX 620 ($7.72) to GBX 540 ($6.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 466 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 582.53 ($7.26).

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) opened at 556.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.70 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.29. Capita PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 431.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,122.00.

In related news, insider Nick Greatorex bought 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.25 ($12,375.09). Also, insider Andy Parker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £95,200 ($118,614.50). Insiders have bought a total of 22,190 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,699 over the last 90 days.

Capita PLC Company Profile

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

