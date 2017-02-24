SEGRO plc’s (SGRO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their underweight rating on shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGRO. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.54) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.11) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a report on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 484 ($6.03) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.61) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.48) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 467.94 ($5.83).

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) opened at 495.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.11 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.02. SEGRO plc has a 12-month low of GBX 331.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 505.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from SEGRO plc’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%.

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

