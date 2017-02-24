Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $27.05 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.34.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded down 0.76% during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,043 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $63.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 488.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 839,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after buying an additional 697,122 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,593,000 after buying an additional 647,030 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,327,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 433.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 412,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 334,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,220,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

