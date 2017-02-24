Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 250 ($3.11) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.49).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 171 ($2.13) to GBX 172 ($2.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.43) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Investec cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 224.23 ($2.79).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 249.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.24. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 148.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 260.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 29.31 billion.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-plc-rbs-stock-rating-upgraded-by-barclays-plc.html.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

