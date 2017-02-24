Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Price Target Increased to GBX 252 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 252 ($3.14) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBS. Citigroup Inc. restated a sell rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 250 ($3.11) in a report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 224.23 ($2.79).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 244.50 on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a one year low of GBX 148.40 and a one year high of GBX 260.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 28.73 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.24.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

