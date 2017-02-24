Rightmove Plc’s (RMV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) in a report published on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,000 ($62.30) target price on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Rightmove Plc from GBX 3,650 ($45.48) to GBX 3,700 ($46.10) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rightmove Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,962 ($49.36) price objective on shares of Rightmove Plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Shore Capital raised Rightmove Plc to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($46.97) price objective on shares of Rightmove Plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,150 ($51.71).

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) opened at 4073.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.85 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,999.70. Rightmove Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,159.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,416.00.

In related news, insider Nick McKittrick sold 4,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,749 ($46.71), for a total transaction of £163,193.97 ($203,331.63).

Rightmove Plc Company Profile

Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company’s principal business is the operation of the rightmove.co.uk Website. The Company’s Website and mobile platforms provide online property search. The Company’s segments include Agency, New Homes and Other.

