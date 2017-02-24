Relx PLC (REL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($20.93) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.82) price target on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,132 ($14.10) price target on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Relx PLC from GBX 1,645 ($20.50) to GBX 1,630 ($20.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.80) price target on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.31 ($19.37).

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) opened at 1494.00 on Monday. Relx PLC has a one year low of GBX 631.02 and a one year high of GBX 1,514.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 30.71 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,447.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx PLC’s previous dividend of $10.25.

About Relx PLC

RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based company holding shares in RELX Group plc. RELX Group plc is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX Group plc serves customers in more than 180 countries. The Company operates in four market segments.

