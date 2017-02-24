FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 18 ($0.22) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT) opened at 11.001 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.23. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 25.10 million. Premaitha Health PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 12.40.

“Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/premaitha-health-plc-nipt-receives-corporate-rating-from-finncap.html.

Premaitha Health PLC Company Profile

Premaitha Health PLC is engaged in molecular diagnostics business for research into, and the development and commercialization of gene analysis techniques for pre-natal screening and other clinical applications in the early detection, monitoring and treatment of disease. The Company’s product, the IONA test is a non-invasive in vitro diagnostic product for prenatal screening enabling clinical laboratories to offer a regulated non-invasive prenatal test in-house.

