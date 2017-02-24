Peter Arthur Purchases 317 Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (AAIF) Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) insider Peter Arthur acquired 317 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £656.19 ($817.58).

Peter Arthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Arthur acquired 483 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £999.81 ($1,245.71).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) opened at 207.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.11. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 143.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 207.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with a total return primarily through investing in Asian Pacific securities, including those with an above average yield. The Company invests in the Asia Pacific region through investment in companies listed on stock exchanges in the Asia Pacific region; Asia Pacific securities, such as global depositary receipts (GDRs), listed on other international stock exchanges; companies listed on other international exchanges that derive significant revenues or profits from the Asia Pacific region, and debt issued by governments or companies in the Asia Pacific region or denominated in Asian Pacific currencies.

