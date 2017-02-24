Panmure Gordon Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Capita PLC (CPI)

Capita PLC (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.48) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.35) target price on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.53) target price on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 514 ($6.40) target price on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 466 ($5.81) target price on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.85) target price on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.53 ($7.26).

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) opened at 556.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.70 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.29. Capita PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 431.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,122.00.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/panmure-gordon-reiterates-sell-rating-for-capita-plc-cpi.html.

In other news, insider Andy Parker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £95,200 ($118,614.50). Also, insider Nick Greatorex purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £9,932.25 ($12,375.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,190 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,699.

About Capita PLC

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

