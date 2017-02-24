Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,630 ($32.77) price target on the stock.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) opened at 2102.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,193.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,008.61. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.28 billion. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,470.00.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/panmure-gordon-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-hutchison-china-meditech-limited-hcm.html.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.