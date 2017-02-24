Numis Securities Ltd Downgrades Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) to Hold

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.99) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 69 ($0.86) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.99) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.74) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.43) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 301.07 ($3.75).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) opened at 298.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.52 billion. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 257.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 363.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

“Numis Securities Ltd Downgrades Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/numis-securities-ltd-downgrades-capital-counties-properties-plc-capc-to-hold.html.

In related news, insider Soumen Das sold 76,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.71), for a total value of £228,956.38 ($285,268.35).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company’s segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues and Other. It is organized into four divisions: Covent Garden; Earls Court Properties, which represents its interests in the Earls Court area, comprising properties held in Earls Court Partnership Limited (ECPL), Lillie Square, the Empress State Building and a range of smaller properties in the Earls Court area; Venues, which comprises the exhibitions business, including the Olympia London property assets and Maclise Road1, and Other, which comprises the discontinued activity of The Great Capital Partnership, the Company’s residual China investments, other head office companies and investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.