Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Bgeo Group PLC (LON:BGEO) to an add rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have GBX 3,657 ($45.56) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bgeo Group PLC to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bgeo Group PLC from GBX 420 ($5.23) to GBX 435 ($5.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bgeo Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,198.33 ($27.39).

Shares of Bgeo Group PLC (LON:BGEO) opened at 2897.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,925.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,956.42. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.10 billion. Bgeo Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,824.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,561.00.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/numis-securities-ltd-downgrades-bgeo-group-plc-bgeo-to-add.html.

In related news, insider Irakli Gilauri sold 29,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($38.01), for a total value of £912,737.16 ($1,137,225.47).

Bgeo Group PLC Company Profile

BGEO Group PLC, formerly Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC, is a holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia. The Company operates through the segments, which include Banking Business and Investment Business. Its Banking business segment includes Retail Banking (RB), Corporate Banking (CB), Investment Management (IM), and other banking businesses, such as Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Leasing, Payment Services and Banking operations in Belarus (BNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bgeo Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bgeo Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.