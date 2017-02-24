Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MERL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 440 ($5.48) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.48) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 470 ($5.86) to GBX 500 ($6.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Merlin Entertainments PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 499 ($6.22).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) opened at 502.50 on Monday. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 316.79 and a 12 month high of GBX 507.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.07. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.09 billion.

Merlin Entertainments PLC Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

