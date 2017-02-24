Mediclinic International PLC (MDC) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has GBX 658 ($8.20) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 639 ($7.96).

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 1,120 ($13.95) to GBX 1,045 ($13.02) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 920 ($11.46) to GBX 745 ($9.28) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Mediclinic International PLC to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.34) to GBX 860 ($10.72) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 895.22 ($11.15).

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) opened at 745.50 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.49 billion. Mediclinic International PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 675.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 794.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.91.

In other Mediclinic International PLC news, insider Alan Grieve purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £8,455.68 ($10,535.36).

Mediclinic International PLC Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc is an international private healthcare provider. The Company’s segments include Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, Mediclinic Middle East, United Kingdom and Corporate. It focuses on providing acute care and multidisciplinary healthcare services. It has interest in Spire Healthcare, a United Kingdom-based private healthcare company.

