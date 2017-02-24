Macquarie Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Beazley PLC (BEZ)

Macquarie reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday. Macquarie currently has a GBX 312 ($3.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEZ. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockdale Securities boosted their target price on shares of Beazley PLC from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 410 ($5.11) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.36) target price on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.39).

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) opened at 434.60 on Tuesday. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 313.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 450.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.25 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 392.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Clive Washbourn sold 90,478 shares of Beazley PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.28), for a total value of £383,626.72 ($477,979.97). Also, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £39,962 ($49,790.68). Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,400 shares of company stock worth $16,016,600.

