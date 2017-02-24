London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE) Receives GBX 2,983.33 Average PT from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,027.27 ($37.72).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Commerzbank Ag set a GBX 3,700 ($46.10) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.85) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised London Stock Exchange Group Plc to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,040 ($37.88) to GBX 3,280 ($40.87) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.36) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.89) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) opened at 3125.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,060.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,869.94. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 10.88 billion. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,259.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,390.94.

About London Stock Exchange Group Plc

London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in infrastructure and capital markets businesses. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Post Trade Services CC&G and Monte Titol, Post Trade Services LCH Clearnet, Information Services, Technology Services and Other. Its business activities include Capital Formation, Risk and Balance Sheet Management and Intellectual Property.

