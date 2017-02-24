Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s (LLOY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated their sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Natixis reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.70) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.77) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 69.56 ($0.87).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 69.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.97. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 42.29 billion. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 74.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group PLC news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £119,070 ($148,355.35). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,944,544.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

