Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given a GBX 80 Price Target by S&P Global Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target by equities research analysts at S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. S&P Global’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 69.56 ($0.87).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 69.55 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 42.29 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.97. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 74.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £119,070 ($148,355.35). Insiders have acquired a total of 189,584 shares of company stock worth $11,944,544 over the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

