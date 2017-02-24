Kevin Beatty Sells 96,711 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty sold 96,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.02), for a total value of £700,187.64 ($872,399.25).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Kevin Beatty bought 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £124.44 ($155.05).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) opened at 715.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 740.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 745.12. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 571.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 836.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.52 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a GBX 15.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust plc’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Several analysts have commented on DMGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 750 ($9.34) to GBX 830 ($10.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays PLC downgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 715 ($8.91) to GBX 705 ($8.78) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.09) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 613 ($7.64) to GBX 737 ($9.18) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 803 ($10.00).

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

