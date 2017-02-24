Karl Sternberg Buys 2,000 Shares of Herald Investment Trust plc (HRI) Stock

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 938 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £18,760 ($23,374.03).

Shares of Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) opened at 933.50 on Friday. Herald Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 638.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 941.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.52.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Herald Investment Trust plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Herald Investment Trust plc Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of telecommunications, multimedia and technology (TMT). It invests in various sectors, including oil and gas, including oil equipment, services and distribution, and alternative energy; basic materials, such as chemicals; industrials, such as construction and materials, industrial engineering and support services; consumer goods, such as household goods and home construction and leisure goods; healthcare, such as healthcare equipment and services; consumer services, such as general retailers and media; telecommunications, such as fixed line telecommunications and mobile telecommunications; financials, such as financial services, and technology, such as software and computer services.

