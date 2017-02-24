Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider Josef El-Raghy sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £8,900,000 ($11,088,960.88).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Josef El-Raghy sold 5,000,000 shares of Centamin PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £8,800,000 ($10,964,365.81).

On Thursday, February 9th, Josef El-Raghy sold 5,000,000 shares of Centamin PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £8,650,000 ($10,777,473.21).

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) opened at 177.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.04 billion. Centamin PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 83.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 183.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Centamin PLC’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

“Josef El-Raghy Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Centamin PLC (CEY) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/josef-el-raghy-sells-5000000-shares-of-centamin-plc-cey-stock-2.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEY shares. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Centamin PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.67 ($1.14).

About Centamin PLC

Centamin plc (Centamin) is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company operates in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company’s segment is the business of exploration and mining of precious metals. The Company’s principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine, which is jointly owned by the Company’s subsidiary, Pharaoh Gold Mines NL (PGM), and Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority (EMRA) on approximately 50% equal basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.