Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Hammerson plc (HMSO)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) in a research note published on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a GBX 473 ($5.89) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Hammerson plc to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 574 ($7.15) to GBX 504 ($6.28) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Hammerson plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 612 ($7.63) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 598.93 ($7.46).

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) opened at 590.50 on Tuesday. Hammerson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 400.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 560.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 562.99. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.68 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 13.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Hammerson plc’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Hammerson plc Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom (UK) and France. The Company’s properties include shopping centers, convenient retail parks and premium outlet villages.

