James Longley Purchases 2,696,800 Shares of Stranger Holdings PLC (STHP) Stock

Stranger Holdings PLC (LON:STHP) insider James Longley bought 2,696,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £26,968 ($33,600.80).

Stranger Holdings PLC (LON:STHP) opened at 1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.40. Stranger Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1.62.

Stranger Holdings PLC Company Profile

Stranger Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company is focused on undertaking an acquisition of a United Kingdom target company or business. The Company’s primary objective is to acquire a company or asset, with a view to implementing an operational improvement strategy that will generate value for its shareholders.

