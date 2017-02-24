J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider John Rogers Buys 42 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers acquired 42 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £112.14 ($139.72).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, John Rogers acquired 45 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £115.65 ($144.09).

On Thursday, December 29th, John Rogers acquired 46 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £114.54 ($142.71).

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) opened at 267.70 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.23 billion. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 211.50 and a one year high of GBX 294.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.18) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 315 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.24) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.38 ($3.22).

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

